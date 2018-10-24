Television video Hina Khan is all set to entertain her huge fan following as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The beauty recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable photos in sportswear. In yellow nettop, blue skirt, Khan looks stunner in her yellow sports shoes.

Television hottie Hina Khan never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy. With a surprising look in Star Plus’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Khan will be seen essaying the role of television’s vamp, Komolika. The stunning lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her series of photos in sports wear. In a yellow net-top with a white sports bra, blue pleated long skirts with sports show, the lady as always look beautiful in her latest photoshoot.

With a half tied bun, Hina Khan chose to wear the simple and subtle make-up and huge hoop earrings. Well, we all know that the lady is well aware of how to treat her fans with photos and videos. In her post, the lady wrote, “People will stare. Make it worth their while.” How can you miss her chasing smile and those killer looks? Well, take a look at the hot photos of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan that will make your day!

Ever since the news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 broke out, fans were curious to know who is going to essay the role of Komolika. Hina Khan fans were expected and surprised to see the new look of Hina Khan. With backless ghagra choli, Khan stunned fans with her silver looks and smoky eyes. Hina Khan while talking about her fans, was noted saying she is sorry for teasing her fans on becoming Komolika or not. The lady further added that it was Ekta Kapoor’s plan she has her own visionary on doing things. Take a look at the video shared by Hina Khan fan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More