Television beauty Hina Khan who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her first look from the sets. The stunning surprise came midnight when the lady requested her fans to caption her latest post. We all know, Hina Khan is simply the epitome of beauty and well aware of how to give a treat to her fans with gorgeous photos and videos. Well, her latest post was all about black and white.

With beautiful nose ring, neck piece and a huge ring, Khan is definitely looking like Bangla beauty. Don’t forget to miss her smoky eyes and lip colour with a bindi that is making her look more beautiful. Hina Khan definitely knows how to carry an outfit whether western or Indian and her latest Instagram post the proof. Take a look at the stunning photos she posted on her official Instagram handle.

Ever since Ekta Kapoor has announced the comeback of her iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans were going crazy to know about the actors involved in the project. While Erica Fernandez is seen essaying the role of Prerna Sharma, Parth Samthaan was given the role of Anurag Basu in the show. Well, people were pretty much excited and curious to know about the vamp of the show Komolika. This was too unveiled on October 14 when Kapoor shared the first promo of Komolika.

With Bihar ka bewagpan aur Bengal ki adaa, Hina Khan looks uber hot in the promo. Her latest avatar from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was so hot that it managed to garner 2,439,189 like. Take a look at the mindblowing promo of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

