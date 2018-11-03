Hina Khan photos: The gorgeous lady of television who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, chose to wear a black frilled off-shoulder top and printed white skirt. The lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photo with Salman Khan.

Hina Khan photos: Television beauty Hina Khan looks uber hot in her latest Instagram post. The sexy lady who is known for her amazing performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photos in a black cold shoulder top and printed white coloured skirt. According to the photos shared by Hina Khan, the gorgeous lady will be seen entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house today or in the coming weekend.

With over 3.8 million, Hina Khan garnered 187,175 likes within few hours. Not just that, the stunning lady also shared a sweet photo with Salman Khan which also received 95,200 likes within an hour. With a sweet message for a superstar who is currently busy shooting for his next project Bharat starring Katrina Kaif, the television diva wrote that she loved the coffee talk with Salman. She thanked Khan for introducing her to some new workout tricks. The gorgeous lady loved Race 3 actor’s gym in the chalet.

Take a look at the stunning photos of Hina Khan:

With subtle make and pink lip colour, Hina Khan never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy. She simply slayed in the frilled off-should black top, the gorgeous lady chose to wear white dropping pearl tops. White printed top with a tagline, “Smile with me” Hina Khan wore magenta coloured footwear. The beauty is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More