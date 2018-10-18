Television beauty Hina Khan looks stunning in her latest Instagram post. The beauty shared her Durga Puja photos from an event she attended with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Well, Hina Khan will be seen essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Well, our television beauty Hina Khan knows how to manage her 3.7 million followers. The lady who is all set to entertain her massive fan following by starring in the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. The gorgeous lady was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, will now make you go crazy with her killer looks as a vamp for the love saga that is telecasted on Star Plus. Anyway, Khan was recently seen enjoying the auspicious festival of Navratri in Kolkata with her longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal.

In yellow lehenga choli embroidered with copper and white coloured, Khan looks stunning. With beautiful golden coloured dropping earrings, Hina made sure she treated her fans with end number of snaps on Instagram. Not just the gorgeous ones, she even posted some of the cutest photos where she is seen pouting, smiling and even teasing by showing her tongue. Well, this proves how much fun she has while working and enjoying events. Take a look at the adorable photos of Hina Khan that she posted on her official Instagram handle.

Well, not just that, the beauty even wore a pink and golden coloured ethnic outfit. With beautiful pink coloured Kundan earrings, she chose to have braided bun with her beautiful outfit. Khan even posted a snap with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram. With a tag Lifeline, both were seen enjoying Durga Puja.

Hina Khan fans were curious to know who will be essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Well, the latest promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring the Komolika of 21st century was a surprise and good news for Hina Khan fans. The lady not only looks hot but simply mindblowing.

