Hina Khan photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Hina Khan has set the Internet on fire with her latest photos which she shared on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Hina Khan photos: Popular television actress Hina Khan has stormed the Internet with her sexy photos which she shared on her official Instagram account on Monday afternoon. Dressed in a sexy neon ganji and black shorts, Hina Khan looks stunning as she poses at her gym in between her workout session.

Her sexy bottom and the perfectly toned legs are too killers and Hina Khan has a figure to die for! She is one of the most sensational actresses in the Indian television industry who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Komolika the vamp.

Hina Khan’s entry in the show was proven to be a great step for the show as the TRP touched a new high after Hina Khan’s entry in the show. Her portrayal of Komolika was loved by fans but unfortunately, Hina Khan had to quit the show due to her commitment to her debut Bollywood movie.

Hina Khan will be making her Bollywood debut soon with Vikram Bhatt’s film. She became a household name after she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania in Star Plus’s longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for more than 8 years.

Hina Khan later participated in the 11th season of Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Hina Khan emerged as the first runner-up on the show and won millions of hearts during her stint on the show. She has a huge fan base across the globe.

