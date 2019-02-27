Hina Khan photos: The stunning television diva who is famously known for her 9 years of journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania, took to her official Instagram handle to flaunt her gym fashion. Well, apart from photos in Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 avatar, fans were treated well with her hot workout video on Instagram.

Hina Khan photos: The gorgeous diva of Indian telly world, is quite busy shooting for the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii 2 in which she will be seen getting married to the handsome young man, Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan. Well, taking out time from her hardcore schedule to workout is definitely a goal for all those who are lazy to hit the gym. In her latest videos and photos shared on her official Instagram handle, Hina is seen flaunting her gym fashion which is undoubtedly too hot to handle!

Puffed up ponytail, Hina Khan’s blue and pink coloured sexy gym top with black shots, is a must gym attire for all those who love working out. Doing a butterfly exercise for her thighs, Khan made sure she slayed the gym look of the day. She captioned the post saying that no matter how a person feels, she should get up, dress up, go to the gym, sweat it out, look hot and flaunt her gym wear and never give up. Her on the point gym swagger proves that nobody can slay the gym fashion just the way she does. If you missed Hina Khan’s latest Instagram post that was likes by over 180,159 Instagram users, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Hina Khan will be seen taking a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after March in order to complete her prior commitments with other firms. She will also make her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal’s upcoming Hindi movie, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More