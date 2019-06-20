Hina Khan photos: The Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay aka Hina Khan is making heads turn with her latest photos. In her latest photoshoot, Hina is looking gorgeous in a halter neck yellow dress with thigh-high side slits. The photos are receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media.

Hina Khan photos: Be it playing one of the most popular vamps of Indian Television industry to walking the Cannes red carpet, Actor Hina Khan is living her best life at the moment. With her acting skills and impressive style, the actor has not emerged as one of the most bankable and promising stars of Television but has also built a massive fan base. The actor recently shared her latest photoshoot on her official Instagram account and the photos are making fans go gaga over her.

Dressed in a yellow halter neck dress paired with silver strappy heels, Hina looks jaw dropping in the photos. The thigh-high side slit detailing is adding the hotness quotient to her look and the tie around wrap detailing around her waist is definitely accentuating her beautiful curves.

She has completed her look with a messy bun and statement earrings. For her makeup, Hina has opted for a dewy look with glossy lips. Needless to say, Hina has once again impressed her fans as well as fashion pandits with her latest look.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s latest photoshoot here:

With more than 5 million followers on her official Instagram account, Hina is no less than a social media sensation. Everytime she shares a photo, it receives a lot of love and appreciation on social media. Hina Khan made her acting debut with Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later emerged as the runners up of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor was recently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as Komolika.

Check out some of her stunning Instagram posts here:

