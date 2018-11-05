Hina Khan photos: As TV actor Hina Khan continues to garner praises for her on-screen charm as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the diva has shared her new photos on her official Instagram account. In the photos, the stunning actor is sizzling in a tropical monokini and is raising temperatures with her sexy avatar. The photos are taking social media by storm and making fans go gaga over her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Komolika aka Hina Khan is stunning and she knows it. With her acting skills, undeniable charm and impressive style statement, the diva has carved a space for herself in the hearts of audience. As she continues to garner praises for her performance on-screen, the diva leaves no stone unturned to mesmerise social media users with her beautiful photos. On November 4th, Hina took to her official Instagram account to share breathtaking photos from her latest vacation in which she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Donning a tropical print monokini, Hina can be seen lazing on a netted swing that is tied right above the blue water. With a no-makeup face and well-toned body, the diva is glowing in the sun-kissed photos and is amping up the hotness meter on social media. Sharing the photo on social media, Hina called herself a water baby and said that all her troubles wash away in the water.

Receiving over 2 lakh likes, Hina’s photo is winning hearts and garnering praises on social media. In the comment section under the photo, her fans and followers cannot stop showering compliments on the photo and expressing their love for her.

Workwise, Hina Khan made her acting debut with Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she essayed the much-loved role of Akshara. Post this, she participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss Season 11 and emerged as the first runner up of the shows. Currently, the diva is raking in appreciation for essaying the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Have a look at Hina Khan’s stunning photos here:

