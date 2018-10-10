Hina Khan, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian Television industry, has once again stormed the internet with her latest photos on her Instagram. Wearing a blue coloured denim outfit coupled with grey coloured sneakers, Hina Khan is once again setting major fashion goals.

Hina Khan, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian Television industry, has once again stormed the internet with her latest photos on her Instagram. Hina Khan, who played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, rose to fame after she appeared as a contestant in reality TV show Bigg Boss in its season 11. Taking it to her Instagram page, Hina Khan posted a number of photos in which she is looking stunning.

Hina Khan is looking completely drenched in all blue denim attire. The actress is wearing a blue denim hot pant, with a blue coloured denim shirt and a sleeveless dark blue sweater coupled with a sexy pair of grey-coloured sneakers.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks astonishing in her airport look, see photo

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian in one frame is beyond perfection! See photos

Updating …

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More