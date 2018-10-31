Hina Khan photos: Hina Khan is on a roll lately. She made her debut on the television screens as Akshara with the iconic soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also never misses a chance to share her photos on Instagram handle and that substantiate her fan following as the striking photos she posts are just unmissable.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Kasautii Zindagi Kay where she will be recreating the iconic character of TV's most prominent vamp Komolika

Hina Khan photos: Hina Khan is on a roll lately. She made her debut on the television screens as Akshara with the iconic soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After taking a leave from the show, she became a part of one of the most popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss and came out to be one of the strongest contestants of the season. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Kasautii Zindagi Kay where she will be recreating the iconic character of TV’s most prominent vamp Komolika.

Besides this, the diva is also known for her unique style and remarkable looks. Hina has lately proved that she is one of the most versatile actors on the small screen and when it comes to carrying herself, she is just top-notch. It won’t be wrong if we should call her a style icon for most of the young women and an evolving Internet sensation. She also never misses a chance to share her photos on Instagram handle and that substantiate her fan following as the striking photos she posts are just unmissable. Take a look at the recent picture Hina has posted recently:

Isn’t she looking breathtakingly beautiful? Donning a bug-printed shirt teamed up with a stylish skirt, Hina looks sensuous and saucy in a single frame. Her hairstyle and the choice of heels are going great with her entire looks and it won’t be wrong to stare at her for a bit long. Meanwhile, take a look at some other pictures of the flawless beauty:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More