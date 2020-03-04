Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans, this time she has uploaded her pictures on her social media profiles in which she is wearing matching black and white separates. Check out her picture in the article.

Hina Khan is one of the great actors, posers and fashionists. She ha always proved herself on multiple occasions. If we talk about her acting career she is a well-known star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasuatti Zindagii Kay. Not only in fictional shows she has also shown her charm in non-fictional; shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She did not win both the shows but she reached till the end in both of them and won the hearts of many.

Everybody loves the way Khan dresses up her outfits, her style, her dressing is loved and adored by all. She is a great poser which can be seen in her social media profiles, and whatever she wears looks amazing on her, her wardrobe is alluring. Hina has always managed to grab our attention with her outfits.

Whether she wears ethnic, casual or party wear she just woos her fans. Recently the actor shared some of her photos in black and white matching separates. The clothes were simple yet Hina was looking stunning in the pictures. Even if the diva is On-camera or Off-camera she never fails to look amazing.

Also Read: Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai spoiler alert: Kairav announces in public that Naira hates Luv, Kush

Also Read: Pavitra Bhagya spoiler alert: Pranati decides to move on in her life by adopting Jugnu

The star has a huge fan following and everybody loves her a lot. Recently she gave her movie Hacked out, which had an average collection at the box office. She also did a song video of Raanjhana with Priyank Sharma . Meanwhile, Hina has been in the news recently for her reunion with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars. She also clicked a photo with Parth Samthaan which stormed the internet. Partying is a very rare sight of Hina and that is why the fans could not keep calm

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App