Hina Khan hot video: Television beauty Hina Khan who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable videos with longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal and former Bigg Boss contestant aka Hina Khan's best friend Priyanka Sharma.

Hina Khan hot video: Soon after hitting the gym with former Bigg Boss contestant and best friend Priyanka Sharma, Hina Khan was seen having a gala time with her beau and buddy at a restaurant. The New Year dinner party was not just about the two who were seen as the closest friends on Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11 uniting again but delicious food and unmissable gulab jamuns. Ditching their diets likes a pro, Rocky Jaiswal and Priyank Sharma were spotted enjoying the sweet while Hina Khan was busy making their video.

This is not the first time that Hina Khan has posted an adorable video of her having fun with Sharma. As we all know, how active she is on social media. She is always up with something new and more entertaining. Be it her bike rides or sexy photos, Hina Khan never disappoints her fans. Talking about her work, the lady who is popularly known as Akshara Singhania from Star Plus’s famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently enjoying the love and praises she is garnering from her fans for essaying the role of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

If you missed her Instagram stories that has already set the Internet on fire, here’s the sneak peek to it:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More