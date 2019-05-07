Former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will be soon seen in a romantic music video by none other than Arijit Singh. The video, titled Raanjhanaa, is a romantic music video.

Television stars Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, who became best of friends during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, will be sharing the screen once again as the duo is coming together in a music video for none other than youth icon Arijit Singh. Yes, you read that right! The former Bigg Boss contestants will be reuniting for Arijit Singh’s upcoming romantic music video titled Raanjhanaa.

Hina Khan is already in New Delhi as she will be shooting for the music video in the capital itself and her Instagram stories are telling all about the fun she is having on the sets of the music video.

Talking about the video, Hina Khan said that she is in love with Arijit Singh’s voice and the music video which they are shooting is very different and unique. Hina Khan, who became a household name after playing the lead role in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a former Bigg Boss 11 runner-up and is currently playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in Indian television and is a social media sensation as well. Priyank Sharma, on the other hand, has participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla and Roadies Rising and won millions of hearts during his stay in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Both Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma became very close friends during their stay in the Bigg Boss house and they keep sharing photos and videos from their outings.

