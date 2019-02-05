Hina Khan sexy photo: Star Plus's stunning diva who made us fall in love with her amazing performance in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sizzling pictures in Khadi fabric. The photos that were posted today on photo-sharing app, garnered over 108k likes within hours of its upload amid the news of her quitting Ekta Kapoor's iconic drama, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Hina Khan sexy photo: The gorgeous diva who barely misses a chance of making her fanbase go gaga with her sizzling pictures and adorable videos, is one of the most bankable divas of Indian telly world. Her amazing performance in Star Plus’s popular drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania, is not hidden from us all. Just few hours ago, Hina Khan’s news of quitting Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after March, went viral on social media. With her millions of fans going crazy to know the reason of her doingso, Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest stunning photo. In a yet another Khadi outfit, Hina simply took the Internet by storm with series of sexy photos. In a white and pink coloured stripped dress with casual shoes, Khan’s first two photos were simply breathtaking while, the last two pictures of the gorgeous lady gave a perfect ethnic touch to Hina Khan images. If you missed her latest Instagram post for her over 4.4 million fans that has garnered over 108k likes on the famous photo-sharing app, take a look at the uploads here:

Well, soon after quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the gorgeous diva came to limelight after entering Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Not just that, her girl power agenda in the house and enthusiasm to complete the task, made her fans fall in love with her more. She was also seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi after Bigg Boss season 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More