Hina Khan is a sight to behold in this stunning Instagram photo

Television glam doll Hina Khan who is currently winning hearts with her remarkable acting as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is yet again hogging headlines for her hot and happening photos. Ruling the throne of telly world like a queen, Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored actors. Other than her superb acting as Komolika, Hina Khan is popping eyes with her astonishing Instagram clicks.

Be it her airport looks or the sun-kissed selfies, Hina Khan manages to melt a million hearts at once. The trendy fashion statement with which she carries herself has made her a fashion inspiration for many girls out there and this is the reason her Instagram timeline is worth a watch. Adding to the gems of her stunning photo collection, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to post a glimpse from her latest photoshoot. Looking sizzling as ever, Hina Khan can be seen donning a sexy satin pink outfit.

Hina Khan is giving out a sensuous expression and the hottest pose for the camera. Decked in a gorgeous pink one-piece, the Big Boss 11 finalist is swaying fans with her glamorous avatar. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 3.2 million on Instagram, Hina Khan continues to win hearts with this stunning still of her. The bold and shiny makeup with beach wavy hair is doing all the magic for her. Rose to fame with her daily soap on Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina has established a good name for her in the industry. The actor is not only considered one of the fashion icons of television industry but is also popular for her role as Komolika. The introductory video of her as Komolika did wonders on the internet, take a look!

