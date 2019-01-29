Karanvir Bohra leapt on Hina Khan like long lost besties, planted a peck on her cheeks and greeted her with electrifying enthusiasm. Both the former Bigg Boss contestants shared a mirthful time together at Dabboo Ratlani's calendar launch. Here are all the details!

Dressed stunningly in sexy candy pink dress paired with nude heels, Hina Khan graced her appearance with her best friend Priyank Sharma while on the other hand, Karanvir Bohra walked in with his wife Teejay Sidhu at Dabboo Ratlani’s calendar launch, 2019. Karanvir and Hina put the camera’s on fire with the showcase of their close bond.

After meeting his friends from the television industry, Karanvir pounced on Hina to greet her and placed a peck on her cheeks showcasing their strong bond and friendship to which she gave a priceless reaction. While Hina Khan was seen in Bigg Boss 11, Karanvir participated in Bigg Boss 12.

Bohra started his acting career as a child artist in Tejaa (1990). He had his first leading role with Ronnie Screwvala‘s Shararat where he played Dhruv. Bohra also played minor parts in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2007), Kkusum (2008). Whilst, he was doing Saubhagyavati Bhava, Bohra also did his debut regional Punjabi film, Love Yoou Soniye with his wife Teejay Sidhu.

Hina Khan who is famous for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kahlata Hai is one of the highest paid actresses in the television industry. Hina was also awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for the Best Entertainer in Reality Show Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More