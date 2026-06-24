Hina Khan Reacts To Shocking Ketan Agarwal Murder Case That Has Gripped The Internet: ‘Why Not Just…’

The alleged murder of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has become one of the most talked-about crime stories in the country this week. The case, which began as an apparent trekking mishap, has since taken a dramatic turn, sparking outrage, disbelief and intense discussion online. Among those reacting to the developments is actor Hina Khan, who shared an emotional note on social media questioning why honesty was not chosen over violence.

What Did Hina Khan Say About The Ketan Agarwal Case?

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina expressed shock over the allegations that have emerged during the investigation. Reflecting on the case, she suggested that telling the truth would have been far easier than taking a life. Her post resonated with many social media users who have been following every update in the investigation. The actor’s reaction comes as public interest in the case continues to grow, with discussions extending beyond the crime itself to questions about relationships, trust and the pressures surrounding marriage.

Her comments quickly circulated across entertainment and news pages, adding another layer to a story that has already captured nationwide attention.

How Did A Trekking Accident Turn Into A Murder Investigation?

The incident dates back to June 18, when Ketan Agarwal reportedly fell into a gorge during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Initial reports suggested that the death was accidental. However, investigators later began examining inconsistencies in witness accounts and technical evidence. According to police, the case evolved into a murder probe after fresh information and statements raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding the fall.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals from the spot at Pune’s Lohagad Fort, where Ketan Vishal Agarwal was allegedly ‘pushed to death’ by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/7QcZmVQgAF — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

Authorities now allege that Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill him and stage the incident as an accident. Both have been arrested, and a Pune court has remanded them to police custody while the investigation continues.

Why Has The Case Shocked So Many People?

Part of the reason the story has generated such widespread attention is the life Ketan and Siya appeared to be building together. The couple got engaged earlier this year and were reportedly preparing for a lavish wedding scheduled for November. According to several reports, both families had made elaborate arrangements, including booking a luxury venue and planning large-scale celebrations.

Investigators have also alleged that multiple attempts to harm Ketan may have taken place before the fatal incident, making the case even more disturbing for those following it. The contrast between a seemingly happy engagement and the allegations now emerging has left many social media users stunned.

What Happens Next In The Investigation?

The case remains under active investigation, and police are continuing to examine digital evidence, witness statements and the events leading up to Ketan Agarwal’s death.

As more details emerge, the case has become a reminder of how quickly appearances can unravel. What began as a story about a young couple preparing for marriage has transformed into one of the most shocking crime investigations of the year. For now, public attention remains fixed on the proceedings, while Ketan Agarwal’s family continues to seek answers and justice.

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