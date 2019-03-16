Telly beauty who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, set the Internet on fire with her Tik Tok video in which she is trying to recreate Rekha's chartbuster song, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke from the movie Umrao Jaan. The unmissable video of the gorgeous diva was shared by Hina Khan's fan page on Instagram.

Television beauty Hina Khan is one of the most bankable beauties of Indian small screens. The gorgeous diva who is popularly known as the style icon of the industry is also one of the most loved and praised Internet sensation. Well, the hottie who made us all go gaga with her amazing performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania, also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11, won by her in-house rival Shilpa Shinde.

Hina Khan who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, set the Internet on fire with a video that was shared by her fan page on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Well, to copy even a dance step of legendary actress Rekha is difficult for renown divas in the industry. But, guess what! Hina Khan tried her level best to recreate Rekha’s blockbuster song, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke. In a black and silver coloured ethnic dress, Hina Khan with a perfect bun, nude make-up and brown lip-shade is seen flaunting her flawless-beauty in the video that plays In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke song in the background.

If you missed watching the blushing video of Hina Khan that has garnered over 4k likes on social media, take a look at it here:

