India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 11 has come to an end but it seems that the controversies aren’t. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has recently shot an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat with other Bigg Boss contestants. What was striking was Hina’s absence from the show. Rumours are rife that Yeh Rishta star had reportedly refused to work with Shilmaa due to some of the controversial statements she had given after her victory. In an interview with TOI, Hina said, “I am not aware of this at all. I have got to know it from you.”

“I don’t understand what is this all about. In fact, I was told about the shoot after BB finale, on the set itself. I had clearly informed that I would want to spend some time with my family whom I had met after so long.” She further added; “Most importantly, my mother is unwell. She was overwhelmed seeing me after so long and inconsolable to an extent that she fell ill. She has never stayed away from me for so long. She just kept on crying. That’s the reason why I said that I wouldn’t be able to shoot for the show immediately. In fact, the channel guys had come to my vanity. They saw my mother’s condition and said that I should take my time. I don’t understand what’s the hype about.”

Hina Khan might have lost Bigg Boss 11 to Shilpa Shinde but she definitely won hearts. Right after the Grand Finale, an adorable selfie was posted on her official instagram handle that said, “Hina Khan has won the hearts of millions with the way she played inside the BB house. Here’s the first picture of Hina with her family & team Hina post the grand finale of BB! #SherrKhan #TeamHinaKhan