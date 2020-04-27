Television actor Hina Khan responds Neha Bhasin's tweet on the controversy of Indian designers says she thinks tides will turn.

After showcasing her talent and skills in TV drama shows and reality shows like Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina Khan has made her own name in the industry and today enjoys a huge fan base. Some days back, Hina Khan opened up about her struggles and obstacles that hindered her journey. Revealing the same, Hina Khan spilled the beans over an incident where the big designers of the industry refused to collaborate with her as she was from the Television industry.

Reacting on the same subject recently, singer Neha Bhasin came in support of the Tele actor and criticized the Indian designers and revealed that even the singers have to face the same problem. Neha Bhasin took to Twitter and said that she is happy that the world will come to know about the classic and sad reality of the Indian stylists and designers. Neha Bhasin opened up about her experience by sharing Hina Khan’s Cannes interview on Twitter.

Later, Hina Khan also responded to Neha Bhasin’s tweet and said that she hopes tides turn and they might see upheaval of fate and fortune together. On the work front, Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone has just released some days back and has garnered a lot of appreciations from the audience on social media.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s tweet—

I guess the tides will turn and we shall see the upheaval of fate and fortune together Neha. If we have come this far, maybe what’s ahead will change how our successors are treated. Only true class can beat classism isn’t it!? https://t.co/vhf17uraax — HK (@eyehinakhan) April 26, 2020

Hina Khan also appeared in web series Damaged 2 and a short film Hacked, which made her grab a lot of eyeballs. Further, her music videos Raanjhana and Bhasoodi are among the all-time favorite of her fans.

