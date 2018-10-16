Television beauty Hina Khan is all set to make her fans go crazy as she will be seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The hottie was noted saying that she was surprised when Kapoor and her team finalised her for the famous role.

Ever since the latest promo Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring Komolika has been released by Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan fans can’t keep calm and they are going crazy already. Now that we all know Hina Khan will ve essaying the famous vamp role of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Khan was asked about the role in details. We all the reason behind her toned waist and those killer looks, be it the smoky eyes or the jewellery. Hina Khan in an interview with Mumbai Mirror was noted saying that she was surprised when Ekta and her team called her regarding the role of Komolika.

She even revealed that within minutes of the meeting, she was finalised for the role. She even asked Ekta why she wanted her to play a negative role. It when Kapoor advised Khan that she would show her versatility to the world. Talking about her being Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the television beauty said that she felt like history repeated itself. The lady started playing the role of Akshara and exactly the same way her introduction scene was telecasted where flowers were falling on her face.

Talking about the first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan said that She watched the show with her mother, grandmother and aunties when she was a kid. She even said that she and Urvashi are two different actors and people. She did a fabulous job and so did Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Ronit Roy. The lady said that she doesn’t believe in comparisons as each one of the actors has their own style and times have changed.

