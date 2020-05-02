Actress Hina Khan in her recent Instagram story shared a nerdy look of hers which has been very much liked by the netizens. In the photo, the diva can be seen to wearing a sky blue sweater with black glasses and tied a hair bun. Indeed she nailed the geeky look in her latest selfie.
Talking about her quarantine, likewise other celebs the diva is busy doing household chores–cooking, washing utensils, brooming etc. Recently she shared a humorous video where she dressed up nicely and brooming the floor. The video got more than 6 lakh views with for sure lovable comments for her.
Not just that, Hina is also playing an active role in creating awareness related to COVID-19 as infected cases are now rising at staggering numbers globally. In India cases now reached to shocking 37,336 with a death toll of 1,218, according to Health Ministry.
Check the post here:
The diva displays all the techniques on how one can protect his family by following simple norms–mask and cleaning purchased groceries during the lockdown. Hina even shared a DIY mask video, and the process to clean all the outside items.
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
Watch the video here:
On the professional front, the diva is basking in success as her recent serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay is garnering the highest TRP for its intriguing plot. Hina in a negative role as Komolika has also been applauded by critics and fans. However, shooting in Bollywood has been put on halt for a while, amid lockdown.