Actress Hina Khan is raising the bar of fashion amid lockdown, shares a nerdy look selfie on Instagram. The diva looks cute and geeky at the same time, check out the post here:

Actress Hina Khan in her recent Instagram story shared a nerdy look of hers which has been very much liked by the netizens. In the photo, the diva can be seen to wearing a sky blue sweater with black glasses and tied a hair bun. Indeed she nailed the geeky look in her latest selfie.

Talking about her quarantine, likewise other celebs the diva is busy doing household chores–cooking, washing utensils, brooming etc. Recently she shared a humorous video where she dressed up nicely and brooming the floor. The video got more than 6 lakh views with for sure lovable comments for her.

Not just that, Hina is also playing an active role in creating awareness related to COVID-19 as infected cases are now rising at staggering numbers globally. In India cases now reached to shocking 37,336 with a death toll of 1,218, according to Health Ministry.

The diva displays all the techniques on how one can protect his family by following simple norms–mask and cleaning purchased groceries during the lockdown. Hina even shared a DIY mask video, and the process to clean all the outside items.

On the professional front, the diva is basking in success as her recent serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay is garnering the highest TRP for its intriguing plot. Hina in a negative role as Komolika has also been applauded by critics and fans. However, shooting in Bollywood has been put on halt for a while, amid lockdown.

