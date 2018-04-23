Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal slammed Shilpa Shinde for promoting porn on social media. Last year, an MMS was circulated on social media where a girl resembling Shilpa Shinde was lying on a bed in compromising position. During her Bigg Boss 11 show, Shilpa blamed Vikas Gupta of leaking the video to defame her and spoil her career. The actress shared a porn video link on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who made headlines with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has once again sparked a controversy after she shared a clip of an adult video on Twitter. Soon, the actress was slammed by former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan and her longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal for promoting porn on social media. They both asked Shilpa to be responsible in sharing anything on social media as she is a celebrity and many people follow her.

Last year, an MMS was circulated on social media where a girl resembling Shilpa Shinde was lying on a bed in compromising position. During her Bigg Boss 11 show, Shilpa blamed Vikas Gupta of leaking the video to defame her and spoil her career. The actress shared a porn video link on Twitter and wrote, “Plz see this u will get to know. Jinhe koi kaam dhanda nahi hai woh logo ki zindagi iss tarah se barbaad karne ki koshish karte hai. Yeh hai woh original ladki ka video jo Shilpa Shinde Ka MMS leak hua hai, aisa bola ja raha hai.”

Plz see this u will get to know जिन्हें कोई काम धंधा नहीं है वह लोगों की जिंदगी इस तरह से बर्बाद करने की कोशिश करते हैं।👇🏼🙏🏻https://t.co/vEk8FUdWWI

यह है वह original लड़की ka VIDEO जो शिल्पा शिंदे का MMS leak हुआ है ऐसा बोला जा रहा है। — Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything…Regret nothing… (@ShindeShilpaS) April 21, 2018

Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

However, seems like this tweet did not go well with Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. He took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his objection on Shilpa’s tweet and wrote,” “@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb?.”

Hina Khan, in support of her boyfriend, also slammed the Bigg Boss 11 winner and wrote, “”Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show !”

