Hina Khan who has massive popularity among boys loves her prince charming Rocky Jaiswal from the core. The Bigg Boss 11 fame leaves no chance to drive her fans crazy with her hot and happening photos and these adorable stills with her boyfriend just add up to it. Smitten by their love posts, the fans shower their love on the comment section every time.

The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Hina Khan was playing the lead role of Akshara.

Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 4 million followers on Instagram, Hina Khan steals the limelight with her glam. But photos of her posing with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal wins a million hearts altogether! Blossoming as one of the strongest telly couples, Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan give major couple goals to their fans.

The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Hina Khan was playing the lead role of Akshara. Rocky Jaiswal's one-time appearance on Bigg Boss shot him to fame and introduced him as Hina's love interest.

Well, on that note, we have brought some of the best photos of the couple that will surely give you lovey-dovey vibes. Take a look!

