Former Bigg Boss contestant and television sensation Hina Khan has joined the cast of Indian web-series Damaged 2 and will be playing the lead role in the second season of psychological crime drama Damaged 2 along with Adhyayan Suman.

Talking about the same, Hina Khan said that she is extremely excited as she is on board for the second season of Damaged and she said that since her role in the series is challenging and unique, she cannot wait to explore this genre for the first time.

Hina added that she is pretty much sure that viewers are going to love the series once it is released and will surely be a success. Damaged season 2 is being helmed by Ekant Babani. The filming is going on and the web-series will soon be released on Hungama Play app. This will be the first time that Hina Khan will be seen working with Adhyayan Suman.

She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot where she played the iconic role of Komolika which was loved by all. Hina Khan shot to fame after playing the lead role in Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over 8 years.

She then participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss where she emerged as the first runner-up. She has previously participated in another popular reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 as well and she emerged as the first runner-up on the show which is hosted by Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Hina Khan won millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and now fans are very excited to see her in Damaged 2 where she will be playing the role of Gauri Batra. Hina Khan is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on Instagram and other social media platforms.

