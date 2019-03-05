Sapna Choudhary, Hina Khan once again made us groove to the beats of chartbuster song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Well, the gorgeous lady who became friends on Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss season 11 are seen having a gala time inside the house during Diwali celebrations.

Sapna Choudhary is one of the best-known dancers in the entertainment industry while Hina Khan is simply called as the style icon of the Indian television industry. The gorgeous divas who met each other on the eleventh season of Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss, set the Internet ablaze after their most famous video from one of Bigg Boss’s episode went viral on social media in which they are seen dancing to the beats of Sapna Choudhary’s till date chartbuster, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

In the video, Sapna Choudhary is seen wearing a golden coloured suit with her long locks complimenting the entire looks. On the other hand, Hina Khan is seen donning a pink coloured saree with golden border and jewellery. Well, her gajra bun is undoubtedly making her looks more beautiful. Both the beauties were seen having a gala time at the stage set up inside the house during Diwali celebrations. Not just the ladies, other housemates are also seen having fun while the ladies are entertaining them with their impressive dance moves.

If you missed watching this famous episode aka clip of Sapna Choudhary and Hina Khan that had garnered over 272,906 views after being shared by one of Hina Khan’s fan pages on Instagram, take a look at it here:

