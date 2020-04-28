Tele actor Hina Khan recently revealed during an interview that Bigg Boss and COVID-19 quarantine has no comparison.

Fashionista Hina Khan, who did her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is among the most talented stars who enjoys a huge fan base. From conquering hearts on small screens to representing her nation in International markets during her Cannes debut, no doubt Hina Khan is an allrounder and misses no chance of proving herself. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Hina Khan revealed her quarantine life.

Hina Khan said that staying in the house of Bigg Boss and COVID-19 quarantine has nothing in common as in Bigg Boss, the contestants are far away from their family members and are under camera surveillance without money and gadgets but during quarantine she is with her family at her home and feels very fortunate. She added that though, she is not able to able to move out but has a sigh of relief that she is together with her family.

She added that she is also busy with her household chores and keeps entertaining herself by making new videos for her fans on Instagram. From turning a teacher in educating people in taking precautions and making masks to entertaining fans with full of drama videos, Hina Khan is the master of all jacks and knows how to garner attention.

Hina Khan also revealed that even after the lockdown gets over, it will take time to get things back to normal. She added that she doesn’t have big plans for the lockdown but wishes, everything gets back to normal. Recently, Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone also released which showcased a new side of Hina Khan to her fans.

