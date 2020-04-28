Fashionista Hina Khan, who did her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is among the most talented stars who enjoys a huge fan base. From conquering hearts on small screens to representing her nation in International markets during her Cannes debut, no doubt Hina Khan is an allrounder and misses no chance of proving herself. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Hina Khan revealed her quarantine life.
Hina Khan said that staying in the house of Bigg Boss and COVID-19 quarantine has nothing in common as in Bigg Boss, the contestants are far away from their family members and are under camera surveillance without money and gadgets but during quarantine she is with her family at her home and feels very fortunate. She added that though, she is not able to able to move out but has a sigh of relief that she is together with her family.
She added that she is also busy with her household chores and keeps entertaining herself by making new videos for her fans on Instagram. From turning a teacher in educating people in taking precautions and making masks to entertaining fans with full of drama videos, Hina Khan is the master of all jacks and knows how to garner attention.
Hina Khan also revealed that even after the lockdown gets over, it will take time to get things back to normal. She added that she doesn’t have big plans for the lockdown but wishes, everything gets back to normal. Recently, Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone also released which showcased a new side of Hina Khan to her fans.
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether