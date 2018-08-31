Television queen and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan's latest gym photos have taken over the Internet. The sexy diva, who shared some stunning and sexy photos from her work out sessions on Instagram on Friday, has driven her fans crazy with her sexy gym avatar.

She also wrote a very motivational caption saying that one should let discipline take over you. Hina Khan is one of the sexiest and the most popular television actresses. She shot to fame with popular television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played the lead role as Akshara for 8 long years.

Hina Khan then participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss where she emerged as the first runner-up. Hina Khan is also one of the highest paid television actresses. According to latest media reports, Hina Khan has been roped in to play the iconic character of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot.

