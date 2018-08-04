Television queen Hina Khan is having a gala time in London where she is gone for a holiday. The diva, which is also known as television's fashion icon for her amazing dressing style, has shared some breathtaking photos on her Instagram account and the photos have taken social media by storm. Hina's royal photoshoot in which she is sitting in a vintage car in the streets of London has also taken over the Internet.

Hina has a huge fan base on social media and her fan pages have also shared some stunning photos from Hina’s London vacation which have gone viral on the Internet. While in some pictures she is dressed in sexy western clothes, Hina is also looking adorable in some classy and elegant Indian wear.

In some photos, she has donned an Indo-western look and the television actress is looking adorable in all the photos which have set the Internet on fire. Hina recently featured in her debut Punjabi music video titled Bhasoodi which was loved by her fans and has now taken a break from her hectic life and is chilling in London currently.

She is a social media sensation and has a huge fan following on Instagram. Hina Khan made headlines with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina became a household name after she featured in popular television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 8 years and is one of the most popular television actresses.

Hina keeps sharing some stunning and sexy photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with such pretty and stunning photos. According to reports, Hina Khan has also been roped in to play the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot.

