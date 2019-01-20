Hina Khan, the Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Ki recently got candid in an interview and said that she thinks intellect makes a man sexy. The actress, who has been ruling the Television to date is full of enthu and is one of the most active social media users. Check out some of the fashionista Hina Khan's photos here.

Komolika Hina Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Ki is a fashionista and one can’t deny that the actress can carry herself in any kind of outfit. The Television actress has been entertaining her audience since the day she started her career and has achieved fame for her outstanding performances onscreen till date. According to a report in the leading media website, in a recent interview, the diva has shared her personal thoughts related to man and shared details about her personal life. Hina Khan got candid and when asked what is the sexiest thing in a man according to her, she said, “His intellect because that’s what makes or breaks him”.

The diva has also revealed the weirdest thing about herself that she can change her voice and speak like anyone else, which is also quite bizarre. The diva has mesmerised her fans with her latest role as Komolika in the Ekta Kapoor serial Kasauti Zindagi Ki and looks ravishing with all the beautiful accessories which she wears for her shoot. The diva indeed is an expert in carrying out any kind of outfit.

Check out some of the latest photos of Hina Khan that has captivated her fans across the world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More