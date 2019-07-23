Hina Khan photos: Television's favorite Komolika aka Hina Khan recently shared photos of her dressed in a white t-shirt and golden pants. From sunkissed selfies to Cannes 2019, Hina Khan can slay in any attire. See photos.

Hina Khan photos: Television’s favorite Komolika aka Hina Khan who has taken a break from television and is busy concentrating on her Bollywood debut. Recently shared a series of sun-kissed photos on her Instagram profile. Dressed in a white t-shirt, Gucci pants, and white sneakers, Hina Khan’s no-makeup look is already winning the internet.

Laughing amidst trees, Hina Khan is surely having one blast of a moment. Posted 30 minutes back, Hina Khan captioned her picture as- Life is so much better when you are laughing… 😬😬. The photo has already crossed 50k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments from her fans.

After impressing fans as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Hina made her debut into the world of movie with Lines. The movie was based on the backdrop of the Kargil war where she played the role of Nazia. Hina Khan after starting her career with Yeh Rishtey Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singh also contested in Bigg Boss 11 and was one of the finalists.

See photos:

Hina Khan in a short span of time has surely achieved a lot be it making her Cannes debut this year alongside Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi and more to signing her Bollywood movie, Hina Khan is on a roll!

Hina Khan among many awards has also been honoured with Indian Television Academy awards 2009, Indian Telly Awards, Dadsaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2018, Gold Awards, Lions Gold Awards 2019 and Indian Telly Awards.

