Hina Khan photos: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai star Hina Khan recently posted a series of photos in which she is dressed in beautiful Bengali bridal wear and we can't stop looking at her! The picture has garnered more than 75k likes and the count seems unstoppable. She has captioned her picture as Komo The Bong Bride.

Television queen Hina Khan recently shared a photo on her official Instagram handle of her dressed in a beautiful bridal outfit and we can’t stop staring at her! Dressed in a typical white and red Bengali attire, she has paired it up with a beautiful mang tika, jewellery, kohled eyes, red bindi, and glossy pink lipstick. In a span of just 30 minutes, the picture has garnered more than 75k likes and the count seems unstoppable. She has captioned her picture as Komo The Bong Bride.

Hina Khan started her acting in 2009 with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai and the show ruled the TRP charts for 7 years before going off the air. After her amazing performance as Akshara Singhania, Hina Khan became a social media sensation with more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Hina Khan is an avid social media user from her hot photos to work out pictures she keeps her millions of fans updated with her day to day activities.

Take a look at her Bengali bridal look here:

On the professional front, She is playing the role of Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 and will be soon seeing getting married to Anurag on the sets.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More