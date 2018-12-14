Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos! Hina Khan keeps sharing her sultry photos on her official Instagram account and the photos take social media by storm in no time! In the latest post, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a sexy photo in which she is dressed in hot white shorts.

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos! Hina Khan keeps sharing her sultry photos on her official Instagram account and the photos take social media by storm in no time! In the latest post, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a sexy photo in which she is dressed in hot white shorts with a sexy black blouse and black shimmery jacket. Her long boots and sexy, perfectly toned legs are to die for! Hina Khan shot to fame after she played a lead role in Star Plus’s popular daily show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years.

She played the role of Akshara in the show and later became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up on the show. Hina Khan is currently seen playing the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. Hina Khan is an Internet sensation with over 4 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. She has a massive fan following on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

She has a number of fan pages on social media sites and has become an Internet sensation.

