Hina Khan sexy photos: The bahu turned vampire of Telly world, Hina Khan never fails to impress her audience when it comes to fluanting her fashion. With stunning dresses and sizzling Indian outfits, Khan is always up for something new just like her latest attire for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 event. Take a look at the series of pictures shared by Hina Khan that has set the Internet on fire.

Hina Khan sexy photos: Television beauty Hina Khan who the entire world go gaga with her sizzling, sensuous and too hot to handle Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo. Well, the lady is simply slaying her Komolika avatar in the ongoing second season of Star Plus’s iconic show is bankrolled and helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Not just that, known for her girl power statements in reality shows like Bigg Boss season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khan never fails to impress her audience when it comes to outfits.

Well, the latest pictures from Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 event says it all! Hina Khan’s on the point hair-do and make-up is simply complimenting her hot pink coloured satin dress. Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures from the event through stories on the photo-sharing app. Giving us a party mode and driving our Tuesday blues already, Hina Khan simply made the plain high neck dress look perfect on her without putting any efforts on it. If you missed her latest Instagram story, take a look at the pictures here that has already set the Internet on fire:

On the work front, we all know Hina Khan’s successful journey in the Telly world is not hidden from us all but the stunning lady is all set to make her Bollywood debut with an upcoming project starring veteran actor Farida Jalal. According to sources, she is likely to feature in films like Lines and Soulmate which are scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

