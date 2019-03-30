Hina Khan sexy photos: Hina Khan has a massive fan base on social media platforms, has once again taken social media by storm after she shared sexy photos in a black and hot pink sultry saree which has been breaking the Internet!

Hina Khan sexy photo: The sensation face of the Indian television industry, Hina Khan, who will soon be seen on the silver screen as she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut, is known for setting the Internet on fire with her sexy, sultry and sizzling Instagram photos as well as videos. The style icon, who is known for her unique dressing style that makes her a fashion icon, has once again made all her fans go berserk over her photos all thanks to her sultry avatar.

This time, the Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kayy is seen dressed in a sultry pink and black saree with a strapless black blouse which is making her look sexier. Her hot pink lipstick and those sexy curls are adding to her style quotient and she is also flaunting her sexy and toned body and abs in the photo. Hina Khan is one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian television industry who is currently playing the iconic role of Komolika who is a vamp in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2 which has been breaking all the TRP records.

Because of Hina Khan’s popularity, fans say that they only watch Kasautii Zindagii Kayy because of Hina Khan and her amazing performance as Komolika. However, reports suggest that she will soon be taking a break from the show as she is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut in ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s next film.

Hina Khan became a household name after she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania in Star Plus’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a span of 8 years. She became one of the highest paid actresses in the industry and later participated in the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 11th season.

Hina Khan grabbed all headlines during her stay in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the first runner-up in the show which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Hina Khan has also participated in other reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, Box Cricket League 2 and Kitchen Champion 5.

Hina Khan is also called the Instagram queen all thanks to the sexy and hot photos she keeps sharing with her fans and followers on the photo-sharing app.

