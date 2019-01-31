Hina Khan sexy photos: One of the highest paid actresses Hina Khan started her acting career as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. The show topped the TRP charts for consecutive 7 years and made her a social media sensation with 4.4 million plus followers! Hina Khan will be seen making her Bollywood debut this year as well! Check out her latest, hot and sexy Instagram pics here.

Hina Khan photos: Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Hina Khan who plays the role of Komolika Chaubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her from the latest episode of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and oh boy! we have to say the diva looks pretty as ever in a cold shoulder red and golden sequined dress, she has paired off her chic look with silver jewellery, kohled eyes, bindi, and pink lipstick. She had captioned her picture as Desi gurl and we couldn’t agree more, the picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 229k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Hina Khan started her acting career as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. The show topped the TRP charts for consecutive 7 years and made her a social media sensation with 4.4 million plus followers! One of the highest paid actresses of the Indian television industry Hina Khan has featured in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was the first runner up in both the arenas.

On the work front, Hina Khan will be making her Bollywood debut this year, however, the movie name hasn’t been disclosed yet her fans are already very excited to see her on the silver screens! She also has a few short films lined up for this year titled lines and Soulmate. Take a look at her photo from the sets of Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2 here:

