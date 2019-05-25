Bollywood's newbie and television's fashionista Hina Khan has been setting the internet ablaze with her hot and happening looks. The diva has a superb sense of styling and her fashionable outfits inspire young girls to dress the best. Once again, the hottie has taken the internet by a storm with her latest summer outfits. Take a look!

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most hot and happening ladies of Indian television. She keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy avatars and once again she has set the internet ablaze. The gorgeous actor has an eye for fashion and it is proved by her Instagram photo updates. The outfit ideas that she gives proves that she has one of the most stylish wardrobes. Hina Khan knows how to slay every avatar with utmost hotness. Be it a saree or a Cannes red-carpet look, Hina knows how to leave everyone speechless.

The actor has once again taken the internet by a storm with her super-hot looks. She took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her in a breezy summer outfit, looking hot as ever. Donning a pink pastel dress, Hina Khan can be seen posing for the camera. Looking like an absolute bliss, the actor is impressing fans with her summer styling. Take a look at the latest Instagram photo of Hina Khan here!

The lady has styled the floral pastel pink dress with a cute hairband which is indeed completing her beach look. With those, Hina Khan has wore a stylish brown flats bringing the colour contrast in. Well, this is not the first time she has impressed fans with her styling. The Instagram profile of Hina Khan is flooded with these hot and happening pictures of her. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor graced the Cannes red carpet where she sizzled like an absolute diva. In the most classy outfits, Hina Khan rocked all the looks of Cannes 2019. Take a look at some of the photos of Hina Khan in which she can be seen posing for the camera in Cannes 2019.

Hina Khan has set the internet on fire with her sizzling avatars. Be it the curly sexy hairdo of her or the classy pink bodysuit, she knows how to slay everytime. The diva shot to fame with her appearance in controversial show Bigg Boss and since then, she never looked back. Hina Khan even bagged the lead vamp role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagi Kay which doubled her popularity.

