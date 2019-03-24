Hina Khan photos: Kasautii Zindagi Kay star has been ruling the Indian television Industry since a long time and now, the diva also emerging as a social media fame. With her hot and happening photos, the diva raises temperatures every time. Continuing to win hearts, she posted a few monochrome stills of her that will surely leave you amazed. Take a look!

Hina Khan photos: Everyone’s favourite villain Hina Khan has been taking the internet by a storm with her stunning stills on Instagram. This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a few photos of her in which she looks absolutely astonishing. Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and fashionable telly actors who gives inspiration to many girls out there. With her superb dressing style and sensuous expressions, Hina Khan never leaves a chance to sway her fans.

Continuing to win hearts with her splendid performances and stunning Instagram updates, the diva has been setting the internet albaze. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to share a few photos with her fans. In these latest stills, Hina Khan can be seen posing for the camera in a stunning gown. Making the monochrome photos lively with her colourful expressions, Hina Khan is stealing breaths all over. The diva is a perfect combination of elegance and classiness at the very same time. Take a look at the photographs!

Hina Khan became a household name from her long lasting show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina’s role as Akshara shot her to fame and since then, she has never looked back. The actor even appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss where she garnered a huge popularity for her. With the massive fan following and stardom, Hina Khan gradually became everyone’s favourite. On viewers demand and anticipation, Hina Khan even bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic remake of Kausatii Zindagii Kay. One of the hottest villains on television currently, Hina Khan has made everyone a fan of her acting. The actor is riding high on success and she has even got the opportunity to step into Bollywood and she is shooting for a movie with Farida Jalal.

Well, not just with her superb acting skills but also her beauty, Hina Khan has been melting hearts. The Instagram timeline of the actor is full of these astonishing photos and fans keep on asking for more. Take a look at some of these outstanding pictures!

