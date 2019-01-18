Hina Khan sexy photos: Hina Khan sexy photos: Hina Khan has recently posted a new picture to her Instagram gym diaries and it is wreaking havoc online. The picture has garnered thousands of likes as her followers just can't stop drooling over her striking beauty.

Hina Khan sexy photos: The weekend is already here and Hina Khan is sweating really hard at gym before she starts partying with friends. The Indian tally actor is currently playing one of the most celebrated vamps on the small screens Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The diva has already registered her name among the prominent actors active on Instagram as she boasts of over 4 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform. The reason behind her mounting success is the fact that she never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her striking posts.

Now, the diva has posted this new photo on Instagram that has been winning hearts on Instagram. The picture has already garnered thousands of likes on the platform while the comment section is bombarded with compliments for her beauty. In the picture, the actor is donning a white vest paired with blue shorts. The diva has wrapped her tresses up in a ponytail. Going by her caption, the diva is flaunting her perfect legs that she has achieved after hours of excruciating gym sessions. Here’s take a look at Hina Khan sexy photo that has been doing the rounds on Instagram.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it is currently topping the TRP charts. Hina’s performance has also been appreciated by viewers. Along with this, the diva beauty has also given her fans endless reasons to fall for this remarkable beauty. Here we have compiled some of her best pictures available on Instagram that will make you aware of her striking beauty.

