Hina Khan sexy photos: Tv actor Hina Khan has completed a decade in the television industry. The actor made her acting debut with Star Plus's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She celebrated the day by a cutting a cake and shared photos of the same on her official Instagram account.

Today marks a special day for Hina Khan as the diva has completed a decade in the television industry. With her impressive acting debut in Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai followed by displaying her fighter spirit in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, the actor has carved a space for herself not just in the television industry but also in the heart of fans.

To celebrate the special occasion, Hina decided to cut a cake that read ’10’ and has shared photos of the same on her official Instagram account. In the photos shared by Hina, she can also be seen paying an ode to her loyal and massive fanbase with a special gesture. As she poses with the floral and fruity cake, Hina looks adorable as ever and can be sporting a no-makeup look. In the caption, Hina expressed her love for her fans and wished everyone a happy 10 year anniversary to their bond and association.

Shared just a few minutes ago, the photo has already crossed 72, 994 likes on social media and the number is increasing every passing second. In the comment sections, Hina’s fans and followers are congratulating the diva on the milestone and stating that they are proud of her.

Along with being one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Indian Television, Hina Khan is also a style inspiration. With 4 million followers on Instagram, the diva is no less than a sensation and never fails to make heads turn with her impeccable style.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More