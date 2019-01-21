Hina Khan sexy photos: Telly actor Hina Khan, who is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has shared her latest photos on Instagram. In the photos shared by Hina khan, she can be seen making a style statement in a powder blue dress and looks absolutely gorgeous. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos are making everyone go gaga over her.

Be it acting or fashion, Telly actor Hina Khan is always on top of her game. Post her stint as Akshara in Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor is now essaying the role of one of the most glamorous vamps of Indian Television, i.e Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is being showered with praises for the same. However, along with her professional accomplishments, it is her impressive sense of style that gets everyone talking and this time is no different. To drive away your Monday blues, Hina has shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account.

Dressed in a powder blue crop top, high-low hem skirt with an embellished jacket and nude heels, Hina looks like an absolute fashionista. With her hair tied in a half-up half-down hairdo, Hina is amping it up with floral earrings, dewy makeup and a hint of gloss in her lips . No wonder, Hina Khan is one of the style influencers of Indian telly world and makes the fashion critics take notice of her with her every new look.

The said photos that were shared just an hour ago have already zoomed past 50, 000 likes, which are a reflective of Hina’s on-screen charm and craze among the fans. With this, the social media users are going gaga over Hina Khan’s glamorous avatar in the comment section. Along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More