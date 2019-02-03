Telly actor Hina Khan, who is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account. The photos are from Hina Khan's latest appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. In the photos shared by Hina, the diva can be seen dressed in a white cold-shoulder top paired with a blue high waisted skirt and metallic heels. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos are making fans go gaga over her.

When it comes to owning the small screen with solid acting skills, oomph and panache, who can it better than Hina Khan. Be it a perfect bahu, a stylish vamp or a bold and competitive real Hina Khan, the diva can pull off any role with effortless ease and utmost grace. Along with her acting stint, Hina has time and again proved that she is a style influencer by surprising her fans as well as fashion critics with her style choices.

On Sunday, Hina Khan turned up at the Lakme Fashion Week wearing a rather edgy outfit. For the fashion event, Hina opted for a white halter-neck button-down top with cold shoulder detailing and paired it with a blue high-waisted buttoned down skirt with metallic heels. To complete the look, Hina flaunted a top knot hair bun with white statement earrings. She added oomph to her attire with golden eye makeup and a dark red lip shade.

Needless to say, Hina gets full marks for going out of the box and experimenting with her looks. Owing to her massive fanbase and high-rising popularity, the photos shared by Hina Khan are already receiving a lot of love on social media.

On the professional front, Hina Khan is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With this, the actor is also gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in a film in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with veteran actor Farida Jalal.

