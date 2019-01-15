Hina Khan sexy photos: The perfect example of being a style icon, Hina Khan once again sets the Internet on fire by posting a series of uber-hot photos on Instagram. The stunning lady who began her acting career in 2009, recently completed her 10 years in the television industry. Talking about her post, Hina Khan gave a perfect Tuesday surprise to her millions of followers by posting her sexy pictures that garnered over 111k likes.

Hina Khan sexy photos: Setting the Internet on fire with sexy photos, Hina Khan once again proved that the tag of being the style icon is not a joke for her. Her new attires, new looks in every Instagram post, is a treat to watch just like a cherry on the cake. The gorgeous lady who hardly gives us a chance to get disappointed when it comes to stunning photos knows how to make keep her huge fan following engaged in her personal and professional life with photos and videos.

Recently, the gorgeous diva took to her official handle ‘realhinakhan’ to give a perfect Tuesday surprise to her fans. Well, her beauty needs to introduction! Her Instagram post for over 4.3 million fanbases is evidence of how much she loves them. Talking about her sizzling pictures in which she is seen posing like a diva who knows how to rule the Internet just like the Telly world. In a beautiful black Indian attire with silver jewellery, Khan simply rose the style quotient. With on the point make-up and a perfect fishtail braided bun, Hina slayed her Komolika look for the upcoming episode.

If you missed Hina Khan’s uber-hot Instagram post that has garnered over 111k likes within an hour of its upload, take a look at the series of pictures here:

On the professional front, Hina Khan who began her career in 2009 with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently seen as one of the most beautiful vampires of Telly world, Komolika from popularly daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Her sensuous performance in the show has already set the Internet on fire as she never misses a chance to make us all go crazy with her acting skills.

