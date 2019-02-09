The actor who keeps her fashion statement top notch, always, is undoubtedly Hina Khan. Ruling Indian television industry like no other, the diva is seen slaying every outfit these days. The lady first impressed people with her acting skills and now she is making everyone a fan of her hotness, here's another proof of it!

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actors of the Indian television industry. Often called as the glam doll of small screen, she has made everyone a fan of her fashion statement. It was Hina Khan who created all the buff for Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay and now she is looting hearts with her social media game. Be it her sexy walk as Komolika or her stylish photo updates on Instagram, Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans. Recently, she did a wedding attire commercial and we are surprised to see the absolute sultry touch given by Hina Khan to the look of an Indian bride.

Hina took to her official Instagram account to post a photo from her latest photoshoot and we are glad she did! The diva looks flawlessly beautiful and can be seen posing like a pro. With a golden blouse and velvety maroon lehenga, Hina Khan is flaunting her curves. Not just this, adding the real beauty of an Indian bride, she has also worn a bridal nose ring. With the smokey and kohled eye makeup, the actor is looking like a dream come true. You don’t believe us? Take a look!

Hina Khan was born in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and was brought by a family of four members. Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that Hina Khan has a degree in Master of Business Administration which she completed in the year 2009 from Delhi. The actor made her debut in the Indian television with her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and since then she never looked back!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More