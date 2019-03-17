Hina Khan sexy video: Hina Khan the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor's breathtaking videos will just make u fall in love with her. The fashionista nails each bit of her role and never miss any chance to grab the attention of her fans. Check below.

Television belle Hina Khan has been winning the internet with her stunning photos. Hina is a perfect combination of beauty with brains and the actor proved it multiple times by her acting as well as singing skills. Soon, after leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the television queen took participation in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans go gaga over her curly locks each time when Komolika aka Hina plays with her loose curls in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The fashionista started the trend of wearing different bronze jewellery with high volume curls, she is currently seen doing a negative role in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where she never let go any chance to make her fans go weak on their knees. Besides being a fabulous actor, she is also a good singer. These 5 videos of Hina will prove her versatility as an all-rounder.

The internet sensation never misses any chance to set the internet on fire, in fact, her cardio moves grab much of the attention of her viewers. Uploading a photo of herself, the reel life Bengali bride looks as bright as a sun. Hina came into limelight after playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the longest running show of the television. Portraying the perfect role of a bahu, the actor became a role model for every family. According to the latest media reports and speculations, Hina will be continuing her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 till May as fans do not want her to leave the show so soon. She is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry.

Talking much about the actor’s personal life, she is happily engaged with beau Rocky Jaiswal and they both create buzz by giving perfect couple goals. The actors hails from a conservative Muslim family, due to which she faced many controversies for her dressing style, personal life etc, but shutting all rumours, she managed to rule over a million hearts and she is one among the most desirable and high paid actors of the Television.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTjKOTNALcs

