Hina Khan sexy videos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans are simply loving how Hina Khan is trying her level best to do full justic to the role of Komolika, the iconic vampire of Indian television dramas. The fashion icon who is also the Internet buzz creator, never misses a chance to motivate her fans when it comes to posting her uber-hot gym workout videos. Take a look at the 10 best workout videos of Hina Khan that will force you to kick-start your weekend right away!

Hina Khan sexy videos: Well, we all know our style icon who is one of the leading television divas of Indian acting industry never misses a chance when it comes to convincing them for something she herself loves doing. The latest to add to her obsession list is her fitness diaries. The gorgeous lady who has ruled the Star Plu channel for over a decade by giving her best shot as Akshara Singhania, is currently enjoying being the most beautiful vampire of the telly world. Not just that, the sexy lady who stays quite active on Instagram, barely disappoints her over 4.4 million followers about personal as well as professional life. Be it ethnic wear or bikini, she is always up with something new.

Still contemplating and looking for some inspirations online to make your mind to hit the gym? Well, we have got 10 motivational Hina Khan gym videos for you that will make your kick-start your weekend in gym, right away! What are you waiting for? Take a look at the Instagram post of our gorgeous Hina Khan that has garnered millions of likes and praises in the comment section for her craze to stay fit despite being busy and shooting for her upcoming projects.

Be it squats or shoulder exercise, Basoodi star is definitely making us all go gaga with her dedication towards being fit in the busy schedule. As we all are aware that the lady is all set to make her Bollywood debut with an upcoming Farida Jalal starrer Hindi project, Khan’s instagram post are a proof that the diva is simply enjoying the love she is garnering from audience for her work in the industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More