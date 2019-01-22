Popular television actress Hina Khan who is currently seen playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been raising the hotness quotient with her sexy Instagram video which has taken over the Internet. Have a look at the viral video.

When it comes to the fitness and fashion game it is television actress Hina Khan who steals the show! From posting hot, sexy and sizzling workout videos to sharing her stunning avatar’s from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan leaves no chance of setting ablaze the Internet with her hot outfits. The television diva was recently clicked by the paparazzi somewhere in Mumbai and the video is too hot to handle as Hina Khan looks breathtaking in the video which surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning and has taken over the Internet!

Dressed in a floral white short dress with a white shrug and short hair, Hina Khan looks magical in the sizzling attire. Her fans are social media have loved the video and are repeatedly sharing the video on the Internet! Hina Khan is not only one of the most popular television actresses but is also said to be one of the highest paid actresses of the small screen. Currently, Hina Khan is seen winning hearts with her pathbreaking performance in the iconic role of Komolika in popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Her dresses, her acting and her expressions in the show are making fans love her even more! Hina Khan was earlier seen playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over 8 years. She was then seen as a contestant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in the 11th season. Hina Khan became the first runner-up on the show.

