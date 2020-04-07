This won’t be wrong to say that Hina Khan is among the allrounders who masters the talent of garnering attention with her fun content on Instagram. Whether it is informing and educating her fans about the coronavirus outbreak and the precautions related to it or entertaining them with her hilarious videos, Hina Khan is no doubt masters of all jacks and knows how to keep her audience engaged.
After mopping, washing clothes and exercising, Hina Khan has recently created a buzz with her latest video which is funny yet emotional. The video starts where Hina Khan is seen cleaning her bag and setting all her essential items to kill her time, suddenly, the Hacked actress gets sad after coming across her flight boarding passes in her bag. After seeing her passes, she starts shedding tears reminiscing her travel diaries.
Post to which, she gets crazy and starts hitting her head with the tickets in her hand. No doubt, the video had all the elements of entertainment starting from a good plot, drama and emotions. Further, with the video, Hina Khan also wrote a long caption motivating people during these crises.
They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor Have a laugh ..🤣🤣🤣 Until We Spread our Wings Again .. So long !
After dropping the video, many of Hina Khan’s friends also reacted to the video with amusing emoticons. From Karanvir Bohra, Rashami Desai to Mrunal Thakur and Ekta Kapoor, everyone reacted on Hina Khan’s sad yet funny video full of drama. Further, Hina Khan is also making sure to interact with her fans by regularly appearing in live chats on Instagram.
Watch other Hina Khan videos here
My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether