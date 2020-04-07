After cooking, sketching and washing clothes, Hina Khan shares a hilarious video of her life before the coronavirus outbreak. Watch the video here–

This won’t be wrong to say that Hina Khan is among the allrounders who masters the talent of garnering attention with her fun content on Instagram. Whether it is informing and educating her fans about the coronavirus outbreak and the precautions related to it or entertaining them with her hilarious videos, Hina Khan is no doubt masters of all jacks and knows how to keep her audience engaged.

After mopping, washing clothes and exercising, Hina Khan has recently created a buzz with her latest video which is funny yet emotional. The video starts where Hina Khan is seen cleaning her bag and setting all her essential items to kill her time, suddenly, the Hacked actress gets sad after coming across her flight boarding passes in her bag. After seeing her passes, she starts shedding tears reminiscing her travel diaries.

Post to which, she gets crazy and starts hitting her head with the tickets in her hand. No doubt, the video had all the elements of entertainment starting from a good plot, drama and emotions. Further, with the video, Hina Khan also wrote a long caption motivating people during these crises.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: After Bhula Dunga, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka Sidnaaz to star in two more music videos?

After dropping the video, many of Hina Khan’s friends also reacted to the video with amusing emoticons. From Karanvir Bohra, Rashami Desai to Mrunal Thakur and Ekta Kapoor, everyone reacted on Hina Khan’s sad yet funny video full of drama. Further, Hina Khan is also making sure to interact with her fans by regularly appearing in live chats on Instagram.

Watch other Hina Khan videos here

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App