Tv renowned bahu and social media star Hina Khan recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle with a grumpy cat all the way from her Switzerland diaries, recently Hina Khan went on to a vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal where they spend some leisure time together. The couple met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Actress Hina Khan strolled on the streets of Switzerland with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and posted a romantic picture on her Instagram handle for her fans. Recently, Hina Khan on her Instagram shared a cute picture with a grumpy cat called lucy, this big fluffy cat caught all the attention. Hina captioned the picture and wrote meet lucy….#SwissDiaries.

Hina fans are in muddle head because they cannot judge who is cuter cat or Hina, because the cat looks pro in posing, while Hina wore a yellow colour quilted jacket with a multi-coloured hair band in which she glows.

Reports said Rocky and Hina love story began on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but they kept their relationship under wraps and on Big Boss 11 Rocky proposed her on national television.

Also Read: Disha Patani workout video: Fans cannot stop gushing over Bharat actor’s cartwheel

On the work front, Hina is gearing up for her big Bollywood movie, to which she recently went to Cannes film festival and reveals the poster of her upcoming movie, she also got appreciated by Priyanka Chopra. whereas, Hina was last seen in Kasutii Zindagii kay 2.

Speaking to the media about how she handles the unwelcoming comments, to this she said, she never loses hope and her hard work speak for her, and she believes that hard work can shut people up. Well, Hina Khan has always been known for serving her best work be it Komolika, or a small screen best bahu Akshara, Hina was also roped in Big Boss 11 and Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App