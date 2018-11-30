Shining starlet Hina Khan has finally got her way into Bollywood with her upcoming debut movie. The actor who started with a daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now all set to enter the tinsel town.After her happy announcement, Hina Khan also said that she will be taking a little break from the on-going show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Being an avid social media user, Hina Khan keeps on updating her fans with her daily-life and this time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her straight from the sets of her debut movie.

After her happy announcement, Hina Khan also said that she will be taking a little break from the on-going show Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Shining starlet Hina Khan has finally got her way into Bollywood with her upcoming debut movie. The actor who started with a daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now all set to enter the tinsel town. Hina Khan’s journey from the small screen to the big screen has been quite a worth as she gained a huge fan following through all of it. And now that she is prepping up to win hearts in Bollywood, her fans are eagerly waiting for her to rock the silverscreen.

Hina Khan talked about her debut in a media interaction and revealed that will be playing the role of an independent and responsible girl. To be shot in Kashmir, the movie will also star Farida Jalal in a pivotal role. After her happy announcement, Hina Khan also said that she will be taking a little break from the on-going show Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Being an avid social media user, Hina Khan keeps on updating her fans with her daily-life and this time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her straight from the sets of her debut movie. Sharing a glimpse from the shooting of her upcoming bollywood movie, Hina Khan took a selfie with veteran actor Farida Jalal and posted it on Instagram. Captioning the photo with a sweet message for Farida Jalal, Hina Khan has showered words of praises for the senior actor. According to a few reports, Farida Jalal will be seen essaying the role of Hina Khan’s grandmother in the film.

In her post, Hina Khan went on saying that Farida Jalal is a creative powerhouse and Bollywood’s encyclopedia. Concluding it, she added that it is a privilege for her to work with Farida Ji. This sweet post that came straight from the sets of Hina’s debut movie, melted a million hearts. Although fans are missing Hina as Komolika but they are way to excited to see her on the silverscreen. Until that, here are some of the hot and happening stills from her Instagram gallery so that you miss her a little less.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More